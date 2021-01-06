IceHogs: Interview with Mike Peck

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQF) -- IceHogs hockey helps many of us make it through cold and dreary Rockford winters. We haven't had that to fall back on this winter so far, but it's coming.

The American Hockey League made it official Monday that a condensed season will happen with 28 teams taking the ice. The news that the IceHogs will be one of those teams was joyous news for IceHogs employees and staff members.