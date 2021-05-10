IceHogs lose strange game to the Wolves

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The IceHogs final week of hockey this season got off to a wild start resulting in a 6-5 loss to the Chicago Wolves Monday afternoon.

The Wolves struck for two goals in the first 1:11 of the game. They added two more in the first period to build a 4-0 lead. All four goals coming against IceHogs goaltender Tom Aubrun. To the IceHogs credit they didn’t give up. They scored one goal late in the first period ona shot by Mitchell Fossier. It was his fourth goal of the season.

The IceHogs got another goal from Brandon Pirri in the second, and they scored three goals in the third. Pirri got his second of the game and eighth of the season. Anton Linholm scored his first goal of the season, and Chris Wilkie tallied high eighth goal of the season. But it wasn’t quite enough. The IceHogs lost 6-5.

The IceHogs have two games remaining. Friday night they’ll host the Wolves and Saturday night they’ll wrap things up with another game at Hoffman Estates against the Wolves.