IceHogs MVP Dylan McLaughlin gets new deal to return to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) – The Rockford IceHogs have resigned forward Dylan McLaughlin for the 2021-22 season.



McLaughlin, 25, led the IceHogs with 22 points and 14 assists last season and tied for the team lead with eight goals over 28 games and earned the team’s Most Improved Player award. The Lancaster, New York, native also finished the season tied for first in the AHL with four shorthanded points (two goals, two assists).

﻿McLaughlin began the campaign with a pair of assists in the first two games and skated through an impressive run from Mar. 13-May 1 with seven goals and nine assists for 16 points over 14 games including a four-game point streak (two goals, five assists) from Mar. 13- 22 and a three-game goal and point streak (three goals, three assists) from Apr. 24-May 1.



“We are excited to have Dylan back,” said IceHogs Head Coach Derek King. “Dylan has made big improvements over the course of a year. We know he can be an offensive threat, but to be that threat, he had to learn to play without the puck. He will need to continue to work on all aspects of his game and the bar has been raised from last year, so we expect him to raise the bar even more this upcoming season. His goal should be to turn his AHL contract into an NHL one. I’m happy he’s back.”



The 2021 season was McLaughlin’s second campaign in the AHL and with the IceHogs after adding seven points (two goals, five assists) in 28 games during his rookie season in the Stateline in 2019-20 and he also picked up an impressive 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) in 20 games with the Indy Fuel of the ECHL, including an eight-game point streak (eight goals, four assists).



“I’m excited to be back in Rockford for another year,” added McLaughlin. “I want to keep improving and continue to get bigger and stronger. That will help me get to the net more and create more opportunities for myself and helping out in the defensive zone more. That’s definitely the big thing. I’m really excited.”



Prior to turning pro, the 5-foot-10, 187-pound forward combined for 147 points (58 goals, 89 assists) in 152 career NCAA contests over four seasons at Canisius College from 2015-19 and was a Hobey Baker Award finalist during the 2017-18 season. He was named one of NCAA.com’s Three Stars of the Week three times during his tenure at Canisius and honored as the AHC Player of the Month in Oct., 2017. In addition, McLaughlin helped the Golden Griffins to an 18-4-6 conference record and the school’s first-ever, first-place finish in the AHC during his sophomore season in 2016-17.