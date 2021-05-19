IceHogs name D.J. Busdeker their “Unsung Hero”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — D.J. Busdeker has claimed the latest end-of-season award for the Rockford IceHogs. He’s been named their “Unsung Hero.”

Busdeker had five goals and seven assists in 24 games as a rookie. What clinched the award though was his versatility. He brings offense and defense to the ice and he can play multiple positions.

Busdecker told reporters recently that he takes pride in that versatility.

“It’s great to have different skill sets, to be able to apply them in all different sorts of areas, so I think it just opens up different doors, different avenues for myself.”

Thursday the IceHogs will announce their Rookie of the Year.