IceHogs name veteran Garrett Mitchell team captain

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) – The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League, announced today that forward Garrett Mitchell has been named the 13th team captain in AHL team history. Forwards John Quenneville and defenseman Cody Franson have been named alternate captains.

A veteran of 417 AHL contests, Mitchell, 29, enters his first full season with the IceHogs after joining the club late in the 2019-20 campaign, adding four goals and two assists for six points in 15 games and served as an alternate captain during road contests.

The captaincy is Mitchell’s second appointment to the position after serving as the leader of the Hershey Bears for three seasons from 2015-18 and served as an alternate captain the previous two seasons. Over his 10 full seasons in the American Hockey League, the Regina, Saskatchewan, native recorded 116 points (57 goals, 59 assists in 417 games) while with the IceHogs, Bears, and Laval Rocket. Selected in the sixth round (175th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft by the Washington Capitals, the 5-foot-11, 196-pound forward appeared in one game with the Capitals during the 2016-17 season.

Mitchell is the 13th team captain during the IceHogs’ AHL affiliation. He joins Jim Fahey (2007-08), Tim Brent (2008-09), Jake Dowell (2009-10, 2015-17), Garnet Exelby (2010-11), Brandon Segal (2011-12), Brian Fahey (2011-12), Martin St. Pierre (2012-13), Jared Nightingale (2013-14), Joakim Nordstrom (2014-15) Brandon Mashinter (2015-16), Kris Versteeg (2019-20), and Tyler Sikura (2019-20).