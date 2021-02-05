IceHogs opening game postponed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — IceHogs fans have waited a long time for the return of hockey. They’ll have to wait a little longer. The IceHogs season opening game has been pushed back a day.

The IceHogs were supposted to open their season Friday evening by hosting the Cleveland Monsters. That game has now been postponed. The Monsters have COVID-19 issues and can’t travel. The IceHogs were also supposed to host the Monsters in a second game Saturday afternoon. That game has also been postponed.

But there will be hockey in downtown Rockford this weekend. The IceHogs quickly found a replacement opponent. The Chicago Wolves have agreed to play the IceHogs Saturday at 3 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

“We’re very fortunate that the Wolves only play at home on Friday night and were willing to come in here on Saturday under late notice,” said Blackhawks Vice President of Hockey Operations/Minor League Teams Mark Bernard. “Wendell Young who runs the Chicago Wolves has done us a great favor.”

Just don’t head to the BMO Saturday. Remember spectators aren’t allowed at the games.