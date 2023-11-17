ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The IceHogs were looking to get back in the win column Friday night after a couple of tough losses last week. They faced off at the BMO Center with the Milwaukee Admirals for the first time this season.

Milwaukee came out victorious in overtime against the Hogs, 5-4. That’s Rockford’s 4th straight loss.

The Admirals scored a pair of power play goals in the first period. That was followed up by goals from Antti Saarela and Anders Bjork to tie the game at two a piece.

The IceHogs and Admirals traded a pair of late goals in the third period to send it to overtime tied at four. That’s where Milwaukee iced things out.

The Hogs travel to Iowa to take on the Wild at Wells Fargo Arena this weekend for a two-game set.

