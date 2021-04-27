IceHogs players glad fans will be returning to the BMO

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -The BMO Harris Bank Center will be a little noiser this Saturday night for the IceHogs next home game against Grand Rapids. For the first time this season fans will be allowed inside the arena.

250 to 300 fans will be seated in the upper level. They’ll be spaced out in pods with members of the same household sitting together. The concessions stands won’t be open so the fans will be allowed to bring their own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages in clear bags.

The fans who will attend won are season ticket holders who won tickets for this game in a lottery drawing. The IceHogs players are glad to know some fans will be in the barn again.

“It just brings energy into the building and it just, you know, it amplifies the game that much more,” said forward D.J. Busdeker. “I think, you know, even the minimum fans that we’re allowed to get these last few games is going to be huge. It’s going to be awesome.”

A limited number of fans will also be allowed at the IceHogs two other remaining home games this season.