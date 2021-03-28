IceHogs Power Play Lights Up in Back-And-Forth Tilt vs. Chicago

Rockford, IL – Defenseman Cody Franson registered two assists, defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk added a goal and the Rockford IceHogs (6-11-1-0) power play went 3-for-5, but the Chicago Wolves (12-2-0-1) pushed through for a 5-4 at BMO Harris Bank Center Sunday afternoon.

IceHogs forward Dylan McLaughlin kicked off the game scoring on the power play late in the first period, batting in his third goal of the season past Wolves netminder Devin Cooley (W, 20 saves on 24 shots) at 16:34. With the clock winding down, the Wolves respond with 21 seconds to play off the stick of Tanner Jeannot.

In the second period, the IceHogs and Wolves went back and forth with the scoring and eventually saw Chicago take a 4-3 advantage to the intermission. Sean Malone gave the Wolves a 2-1 lead 4:38 into the frame, but IceHogs forward Evan Barratt tied the contest less than two minutes later at 6:13. The Hogs took their first lead of the game at 8:03 with a power-play blast from Kalynuk, but the Wolves rallied and responded thanks to Ryan Suzuki at 9:58. Forward Jameson Rees put the visiting team back in front at 12:12 heading into the break.

Starting the third period on the power play, IceHogs forward Josiah Slavin, who made his professional debut today, snared his first professional goal at 1:15 to make it 4-4. Rees found the scoresheet again and potted the eventual game-winning marker at 4:41. For the rest of the game, the Wolves only allowed two shots on goal by the IceHogs to seal the victory. IceHogs goaltender Matt Tomkins made 28 saves in the loss.

The IceHogs went 3-for-5 on the power play while the Wolves finished 0-for-3. The Rockford IceHogs continue their four-game mini-series against the Wolves Saturday, Apr. 3 at 7:00 p.m. at Triphahn Community Center Ice Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL.