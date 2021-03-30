IceHogs press on still not knowing if there will be an AHL postseason

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — As we get set to turn the calendar to April this is the time of the year when the IceHogs would normally be thinking playoffs….trying to make that last push to get in or battling for a higher seed, but in this season of the pandemic and the unknown the IceHogs don’t have that right now.

As of this moment the AHL hasn’t made an official announcement on whether or not a postseason will be held. A playoff drive can provide a lot of motivation and an adrenalin rush for the players and the coaches down the stretch. Without a postseason the players have to resort to other forms of motivation.

“Even though there’s no playoffs it’s, there’s a number of things at stake,” said defenseman Cody Fransen. “For a guy like myself I’m pushing to try and put myself in a situation to get myself another contract for next year. Show people that I can still be a factor on the ice. Other guys that are in situations where they’re trying to solidify their jobs for next year…guys need to be able to find motivation within themselves without needing that playoff push to be able to understand what’s at stake for themselves.”

“There’s got to be something for everyone here,” said center Dylan McLaughlin. “I mean obviously winning every game is, trying to win every game is something that motivates us as a team. I have to sign a contract after this year so I mean that’s a huge motivation there.”

No one knows better the value of the playoffs as a component of player development than head coach Derek King does.

“I think it’s huge for these players to witness that playoff push or even just getting in the playoffs and then the pressures of playing in them.”

Yet when I asked King to make a case for or against the AHL holding some sort of a postseason this year King was opposed to it.

“Costwise I don’t think the playoffs make sense. It’s just going to bring the cost of these players…they’ve got to pay out of pocket for the extra weeks whether it’s living expenses, and then just the costs of running, every day cost of running a hockey team is expense. Hey, in a perfect world playoffs would be great,b ut I think this year the way things have gone I don’t think it’s beneficial for these kids right now and for everybody.”

An AHL official has told me in an email that the league hopes to provide some clarity on what a postseason might look like in the next seven to ten days.

With games still being canceled around the league on almost a daily basis, it would be understandable for the league to forget about a postseason. If it does hold one it would likely be a scaled-down version involving only a few teams and with all the games in each series being played at one location to limit travel.