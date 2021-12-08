IceHogs pull through coaching transition and key injuries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–One month has passed since Derek King was promoted to interim head coach of the Blackhawks and Anders Sorensen was promoted to interim head coach of the IceHogs. The IceHogs have come through that transition well. They’ve also withstood some key injuries.



Talented rookie Lukas Reichel, team leader Brett Connolly and goaltender Arvid Soderblom are a few of the IceHogs who have gone down with injuries, yet the IceHogs have won three of their last four games and they’re climbed back to the .500 mark on the season (8-8-1-1).



