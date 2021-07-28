IceHogs re-sign forward Chad Yetman

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Forward Chad Yetman has signed an American Hockey League contract to return to the IceHogs for the 2021-22 season.



Yetman, 21, skated in 16 games with the IceHogs last season, recording two goals and five assists for seven points. During his rookie campaign, the Whitby, Ontario, product was one of 11 IceHogs to score their first professional/North American goal during the season and one of eight skaters to find the scoresheet in their professional debut, netting his first goal during the season opener on Feb. 6 vs. Chicago.

“He’s a great kid,” said IceHogs Head Coach Derek King. “I think he did all the right things, works hard and improved a lot and you could see that there is something there where could be a full timer. The big thing is being able to sustain and be consistent throughout the entire season. The way he left off last year is the way he should start the season this year and fight for a position where he is a constant player in our lineup.”

The 5-foot-11, 178-pound winger also spent time with the Indy Fuel of the ECHL in 2021, adding one goal and one assist for two points in nine games. Prior to turning pro, Yetman spent three seasons with the Erie Otters (OHL), totaling 147 points (73G, 74A) in 185 games and led the club and placed six in the league with 43 goals and 74 points in 2019-20. He was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the sixth round (172nd overall) of the 2020 National Hockey League Draft.