IceHogs sign Notre Dame goaltender Cale Morris

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The Rockford IceHogs and goaltender Cale Morris have agreed to terms on a one-year AHL contract for the 2020-21 season.

Morris, 24, joins the IceHogs after completing his senior season at Notre Dame, appearing in 33 contests and earning a 12-14-7 record with 2.42 goals-against average (GAA) and .916 save percentage and earning Academic All-Big Ten and All-Big Ten Honorable Mention this past May.

During the 2017-18 and 2018-19 campaigns, the Larkspur, Col., native gained national attention with an outstanding 1.94 GAA and .944 save percentage as a sophomore, earning a 27-8-1 record and leading the Fighting Irish to Big 10 championship and was named Tournament MVP, to the Big 10 All-Tournament Team, NCAA First All-American Team, Big 10 Player of the Year and received the Mike Richter Award as the NCAA’s top collegiate goaltender and became a Hobey Baker Finalist for the top overall player in the NCAA.

Morris continued his strong play into his junior season and helped capture a second Big 10 title with a 19-13-3 standing, 2.19 GAA and .930 save percentage and finished as a Mike Richter Award semifinalist, team MVP and Hobey Baker Fan Vote Nominee. In total, he wrapped up his four-year career at Notre Dame as the team’s all-time leader in career save percentage (.931) and second in GAA (2.18) and wins (58) and held an overall record of 58-53-11 in 106 appearances.

With the IceHogs, the 6-foot-1, 193-pound goaltender returns to Midwest roots, having graduated from South Elgin High School in South Elgin, Illinois and skated with the Chicago Steel of the USHL from 2013-15 before joining the Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL) and moving up to the collegiate ranks.

