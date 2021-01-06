IceHogs staff endures pandemic, looks forward to the impending return of hockey

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQF) — IceHogs hockey helps many of us make it through cold and dreary Rockford winters. We haven’t had that to fall back on this winter so far, but it’s coming.

The American Hockey League made it official Monday that a condensed season will happen with 28 teams taking the ice. The news that the IceHogs will be one of those teams was joyous news for IceHogs employees and staff members.

“Yesterday was a great day!, said IceHogs broadcaster and Communications Coordinator Joe ‘Joey Z’ Zakrzewksi. “It was a great day just knowing that a season was going to happen.”

Three AHL teams opted out of the season because of COVID concerns. One of them is the Milwaukee Admirals, but it was a combined decision by the Blackhawks, the IceHogs and the AHL for the IceHogs to go forward and play.

“It definitely was a joint decision on if we were going to play,” said IceHogs Director of Business Operations Mike Peck. “Again with the Blackhawks and the partnership we’ve had with them it just made sense.”

The Blackhawks don’t want their prospects sitting idle. They want them to continue to develop and Rockford is the place to do that.

Peck says wading through almost ten months of the pandemic has been very hard on the IceHogs’ organization.

“Pretty much everybody on staff has been furloughed, myself included, so we’ve all felt the effects personally.

Now the IceHogs staff go from nine and a half months of waiting to now pushing the fast-forward button to get ready for a February 5th launch date for the season.

“Fast forward is a great way to put it.”

Unfortunately fans won’t be allowed to attend the games at least early on in the season. Fans will be able to watch the games though on AHL TV.

NHL teams can still make money without fans thanks to their large TV contracts. AHL teams like the IceHogs can’t fall back on that. So how will the IceHogs pull off this season financially?

“We’re going to have to get creative,” said Peck. “It forces everyone to think outside the box.”

“I’m definitely grateful that we’re able to return and play some hockey, and we’re really looking forward to getting the entire staff back in the building.”

Mark February 5th on your calenders…the day the IceHogs take the ice again, and the day we’ll hear broadcaster Joey Z calling the action again.

“Lucas Carlson down the right wing, fights off one defender, pass across to Quenneville, shot…score!!



COMPLETE INTERVIEW WITH MIKE PECK: https://www.mystateline.com/sports/local-sports/icehogs-interview-with-mike-peck/



COMPLETE INTERVIEW WITH JOEY Z. https://www.mystateline.com/sports/local-sports/icehogs-interview-with-joey-z/