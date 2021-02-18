IceHogs still winless after loss to the Griffins

Rockford, IL (WTVO/WQRF) – Defenseman Alec Regula registered his first professional goal in the second period, but the Rockford IceHogs (0-4-1-0) were held to 13 total shots in the contest and the Grand Rapids Griffins (2-2-0-0) skated away with a 3-1 win at BMO Harris Bank Center Thursday evening.



With the loss, the IceHogs’ season-opening winless skid hits a team-record five games.

The Griffins pushed the pace in the opening moments, outshooting the IceHogs 8-0, but goaltender Matt Tomkins (L, 26 saves on 28 shots) denied every chance and all 12 shots in the opening period to keep the contest scoreless. IceHogs fired five shots on Griffins netminder Kevin Boyle (W, 12 saves on 13 shots).



Griffins forward Michael Rasmussen opened the scoring early in the second period on the power play, deflecting in a Dennis Cholowski shot from the blueline for his first goal of the season. The IceHogs responded shortly after their own man-advantage with Regula’s first pro goal at 13:34 with help from team captain Garrett Mitchell and defenseman Chad Krys. Shots were hard to come by for the IceHogs, finishing the period with a season-low two in the frame and seven total after 40 minutes of play.



Veteran forward Riley Barber reclaimed the lead for the Griffins in the third period, connecting on a drive from the right faceoff circle at 7:13. With the net empty, the forward Chase Pearson sealed the victory for the visiting club at 17:59.|



The IceHogs finished the contest 0-for-5 on the power play while the Griffins went 1-for-4.|

