ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Rockford IceHogs announced the schedule for their Division Semifinal series against the Texas Stars in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The IceHogs advanced past the First Round tonight with a 4-3 overtime win against the Iowa Wild Saturday night. The Hogs now take on the Central Division Champion Texas Stars in a best-of-five Division Semifinal round, starting with the first two games at home. Below is the schedule for the series between Rockford and Texas:

GAME 1: Friday, Apr. 28 at BMO Center, 7 p.m.

GAME 2: Sunday, Apr. 30 at BMO Center, 4 p.m.

GAME 3: Wednesday, May 3 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, 7 p.m.

GAME 4*: Friday, May 5 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, 7 p.m.

GAME 5*: Saturday, May 6 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, 7 p.m.

*if necessary