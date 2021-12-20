IceHogs try to steer clear of COVID

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Sporting events at all levels are getting postponed by COVID. The NHL announced Monday night it will pause all games from Wednesday through Christmas Day. So far the Rockford IceHogs haven’t lost any games to COVID, but they have had players in COVID protocols.

Forward Dylan McLaughlin just returned from having COVID. He missed ten days and four games of action. McLaughlin said in a ZOOM interview Monday that his symptoms were minor. He also says the IceHogs are doing all they can to try to avoid COVID setbacks.

“For sure we’re all thinking about it, I mean it’s, it seems like everyone has it right now. I know here we’re smart with what we do. We follow all the protocols and everything like that. I think you just have to trust, trust what we’re doing, trust our trainers and our staff, and I think we overall do a pretty good job.”

The IceHogs will play their final game before their Christmas break Tuesday evening against Milwaukee at the BMO Harris Bank Center.