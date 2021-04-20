IceHogs will allow some fans at their remaining home games

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The IceHogs had hoped to allow some fans to attend games at some point this season. With time running out they are about to make that happen. The IceHogs will allow limited attendance at their three remaining home games.

A maximum of only slightly more than 300 fans per game will be allowed inside the BMO Harris Bank Center. Those fans will primarily be season-ticket holders who are chosen by a lottery system. Fans can only be chosen to attend one of the remaining three home games which will be Saturday, May 1; Sunday, May 9 and Friday, May 14.

Fans who are selected to attend will be asked to answer a COVID symptom questionnaire and have their temperature checked when they arrive at the arena. They’ll also be asked to wear masks.

Fans will also be seated in Pods in the upper level of the arena well away from the playing action. Concession stands won’t be open, but fans will be allowed to bring their own snacks and non-alchoholic beverages as long as they’re brought in clear, plastic bags.

The IceHogs merchandise store will be open, but only a limited number of fans will be allowed inside of it at one time.

The IceHogs will be giving away the limited game tickets as a gesture of ‘thanks’ to the fans for sticking with them and supporting the team through this year of the pandemic.