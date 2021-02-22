IceHogs winless streak extends to six games after a loss to the Monsters

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Forward Mitch Fossier registered his first pro goal and added an assist in a wild high-scoring contest that saw the Cleveland Monsters pull away from the Rockford IceHogs 7-3 at BMO Harris Bank Center Monday night. The IceHogs’ season-opening winless skid reaches a team-record six games.

The opening period featured five goals in the first 10:53 of play with the Monsters taking a 3-2 lead into the intermission break. Monsters team captain Zac Dalpe struck twice 11 seconds apart to quickly make it 2-0 and forward Carson Meyer added his first goal of the season at 6:24 to for a three-goal advantage.

The IceHogs fought back with a shorthanded marker from Chris Wilkie at 8:04, sneaking a rolling puck past Monsters netminder Brad Thiessen. Moments later, Brad Morrison buried his third goal of the season over the glove of Thiessen at 10:53 to make it a one-score matchup.

In the middle stanza, the Monsters reclaimed the momentum and tacked on three more tallies off the sticks of forwards Trey Fix-Wolanski, Meyer, and Justin Scott for a 6-2 lead through 40 minutes of play.

At the start of the third period, the IceHogs pulled starting netminder Matt Tomkins and saw the pro debut of Cale Morris. Foward Mitch Fossier picked up his first pro goal nine seconds into the period to give the Hogs an energetic spark. Morris was tested early with quality scoring chances by the Monsters and had 12 saves on his first 12 shots. Monsters forward Nathan Gerbe would net the only marker against Morris on the power play at 17:07 to complete the game scoring.

The IceHogs finished the contests 0-for-4 on the power play while the Griffins went 2-for-5.