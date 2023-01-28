O’FALLON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The IHSA boys bowling state finals wrapped up Saturday afternoon at St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon, Ill.

After 12 games over two days, here are the final results:

1. Salem

2. O’Fallon H.S.

3. Mascoutah

4. Harlem

5. Lincoln-Way West

6. Hononegah

7. Naperville Central

8. Joliet West

9. Belvidere North

10. Minooka

11. Hinsdale South

12. St. Ignatius College Prep

Braden Schuld (Harlem) finished 4th individually, along with Devin Titus (Harlem) in 16th and Jermarrion Simmons (Harlem) in 19th.

Christian Bauer (Hononegah) earned All-State honors.

Samuel Moran (Belvidere North) finished in 7th in the individual competition to earn All-State honors.

