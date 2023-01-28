O’FALLON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The IHSA boys bowling state finals wrapped up Saturday afternoon at St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon, Ill.
After 12 games over two days, here are the final results:
1. Salem
2. O’Fallon H.S.
3. Mascoutah
4. Harlem
5. Lincoln-Way West
6. Hononegah
7. Naperville Central
8. Joliet West
9. Belvidere North
10. Minooka
11. Hinsdale South
12. St. Ignatius College Prep
Braden Schuld (Harlem) finished 4th individually, along with Devin Titus (Harlem) in 16th and Jermarrion Simmons (Harlem) in 19th.
Christian Bauer (Hononegah) earned All-State honors.
Samuel Moran (Belvidere North) finished in 7th in the individual competition to earn All-State honors.