ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The latest high school football rankings following week two action have been released for Illinois. Here is a look at how our Rockford area teams rate this week.
Class 7A
No teams listed
Hononegah (2-0) is unranked but received 12 votes
Class 6A
#10 Belvidere North (2-0), last week NR
Class 5A
#3 Sycamore (2-0), last week T3
Class 4A
#5 Boylan (2-0), last week #5
Rochelle (1-1) is unranked but received 6 votes
Class 3A
#1 Byron (2-0), last week #2
#9 Du-Pec (2-0), last week NR
Genoa-Kingston (1-1) is unranked but received 5 votes, Stillman Valley (1-1) received 3.
Class 2A
No local teams ranked
Class 1A
#1 Lena-Winslow (2-0), last week #1
#2 Forreston (2-0), last week #2
#7 Fulton (0-2), last week #6