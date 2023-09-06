ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The latest high school football rankings following week two action have been released for Illinois. Here is a look at how our Rockford area teams rate this week.

Class 7A

No teams listed

Hononegah (2-0) is unranked but received 12 votes

Class 6A

#10 Belvidere North (2-0), last week NR

Class 5A

#3 Sycamore (2-0), last week T3

Class 4A

#5 Boylan (2-0), last week #5

Rochelle (1-1) is unranked but received 6 votes

Class 3A

#1 Byron (2-0), last week #2

#9 Du-Pec (2-0), last week NR

Genoa-Kingston (1-1) is unranked but received 5 votes, Stillman Valley (1-1) received 3.

Class 2A

No local teams ranked

Class 1A

#1 Lena-Winslow (2-0), last week #1

#2 Forreston (2-0), last week #2

#7 Fulton (0-2), last week #6