IHSA officially cancels all Spring tournaments, games still possible

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois High School Association has officially announced that it is canceling all spring tournaments due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We support the decision by Governor Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education, and given the logistics, we simply felt we could not conduct state tournaments that meet the expectations of our member schools this spring, ” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “As disappointing as it may be for students, it is the right decision for their health and safety, as well as for the health and safety of the general public, as we cope with this unprecedented pandemic.”

On Friday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced the closure of the state’s schools for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

The board is still open to allowing spring sport game competition to resume if/when the state deems it safe. This is will likely be a limited amount of games. Summer contact days (such as fall/winter sport practices) are also suspended for the year, unless state government and medical leaders indicate it to be safe.

“Once it is determined safe to return, we will provide a detailed outline to our schools on the plan for summer contact days and possibly some kind of spring athletic events,” said Anderson. “Including if the number of days and dates that coaches can meet with athletes has been altered. At this point, though, all that is dependent upon state government and medical leaders giving the go ahead for such.”

The IHSA offers state tournaments in the following sports and activities in the spring: Girls Badminton, Boys Gymnastics, Bass Fishing, Boys & Girls Track & Field, Boys & Girls Water Polo, Girls Soccer, Boys Tennis, Boys & Girls Lacrosse, Boys Volleyball, Baseball, and Softball.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

