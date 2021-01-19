IHSA: Winter high school sports to resume, with exception of basketball

CHICAGO (WGN) — Some Illinois high school sports have been cleared to resume practices immediately.

Basketball is still considered too high-risk for coronavirus transmission, and will not resume.

The Illinois High School Association says the improving outlook for recovery means the return of sports, including cheerleading, boys swimming and diving, girls gymnastics, bowling and badminton.

No games have been scheduled yet.

Spring sports, including volleyball, soccer and water polo, may begin contact days next Monday.