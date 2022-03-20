PITTSBURGH, PA (WTVO/WQRF)–A new year, but the same feeling for the Fighting Illini. Sunday, for the second straight year, they were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament in the second round.

This time it was #5 seed Houston that put a dagger in their season. The Cougars got 21 points from Taze Moore. They put three players in double figures, and they forced the Illini into 17 turnovers. They also held the Illini to 34 percent shooting from the field.

Kofi Cockburn was the only Illini player to score in double figures. He had 19 points to go along with eight rebounds in what might have been his final game for the Illini. It definitel was the final game for senior Trent Frazier. He scored eight points.

“These days are never very fun,” said Illini coach Brad Underwood. “It means the end to a, to a great season, to a championship season. We don’t want to lose sight of any of that.”

“We’re leaving this program in good hands,” said Frazier who was emotional while walking off the court. “They’re (the younger Illini players) going to be back here next year, so despite the loss I’m still proud of this team.”

“There’s not much you can say,” said Cockburn. “You can’t even put it into words. It’s a hard feeling going through this for another year. Like you said going through it last year, going before, it hurts pretty bad, especially for the guys that’s leaving.”