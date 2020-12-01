Illini basketball team climbs in national rankings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — A hot start to the basketball season has the Fighting Illini men already climbing in the national rankings. Monday they moved up from eighth in the AP Poll a week ago to fifth this week.

The Illini won all three of their opening games last week against North Carolina A&T, Chicago State and Ohio. Their next game will be their biggest challenge by far. They’ll face second-ranked Baylor on Wednesday at Indianapolis.

The Big Ten has three basketball teams ranked in the top five this week. Iowa is third, and Wisconsin is fourth. Michigan State isn’t far behind. The Spartans are ranked eighth.

The number one team once again is Gonzaga.