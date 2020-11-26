Illini light up the scoreboard in a season-opening win over North Carolina A&T

Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu (11) shoots as North Carolina’s Tyler Maye (11) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. (Photo/Holly Hart)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu scored a career-high 28 points, freshman Adam Miller also scored 28 and No. 8 Illinois beat North Carolina A&T 122-60 in the season opener for both teams Wednesday.

Miller’s 28 point effort is a school record for the highest-scoring debut by a freshman. The Peoria native showed ability to run the court, drive to the basket and he also mad 6 of 8 attempts from three-point range. The Illini as a team made 17-31 three-point attemts (54.8%).

Kofi Cockburn added 18 points and 10 rebounds for his 13th double-double in 32 games. Dosunmu had 10 rebounds for his second career double-double. Illinois fell five points short of its record scoring total. Blake Harris scored 12 points to lead the Aggies.