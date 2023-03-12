CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The votes are in, and the brackets are set. For the first time since 2003, both the Illinois men’s and women’s basketball teams are going dancing in the same season.

The men are back in the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season.

They are headed to Des Moines, Iowa as the No. 9 seed set to face No. 8 Arkansas in the first round. That game is Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

The Razorbacks are coming off a quarterfinal loss to Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament. The Illini finished the regular season at 20-12, they are also coming off a loss. That came to Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

For the first time in 20 years, and in her first year as head coach, Shauna Green has led the Illinois women back to the big dance.

It’s a bit of a shock where they are going though…as the Illini will to have to play in the First Four on Wednesday in South Bend, Ind.

Illinois (22-9), an 11 seed, will take on Mississippi State (20-10) for a chance to face off with No. 6 Creighton.