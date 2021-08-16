Insurance King pays tribute to Dustin Diamond during NASCAR race at Indy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford based Insurance King made a bit of a splash at the NASCAR race last weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Insurance King President Dan Block paid tribute to the late Dustin Diamond, the actor who played Screech on “Saved by the Bell.” Diamond had done multiple commercials for Insurance King before his passing in February.

In Sunday’s Cup race on the Indy road course Insurance King sponsored a car driven by Josh Bilicki. The car’s paint scheme will pay tribute to Diamond with designs from ‘Saved by the Bell’ along with images of Diamond. Bilicki’s race suit also have similar designs plus the dates when Diamond was born and died.

Insurance King was founded in 2001 and while it is based in Rockford it serves clients in several states. It brands itself as ‘Helping drivers drive legal for less.’

Note (Update): The Insurance King car driven by Josh Bilicki finished 18th out of 40 entries Sunday.