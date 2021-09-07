Interview with Boylan graduate Noah Hickcox of Illinois State

NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Scott Leber interviews former Boylan football standout Noah Hickcox following Illinois State’s opening win against Butler.



Hickcox has two seasons of eligibility remaining at ISU after transferring from Minnesota. He sat out the opening game last Saturday night with a minor injury, but he expects to contribute soon on the defensive line.



