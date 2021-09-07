Interview with Illinois State linebacker and former Freeport Pretzel Zeke Vandenburgh

NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO/WQFR) — Scott Leber interviews Illinois State starting linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh following the Redbirds’ season opening 49-7 win against Butler last Saturday night.



Vandenburgh is a junior athletically. He’s a graduate of Freeport High School and a former NIC-10 standout with the Pretzels.



What are Vandenburgh’s expectations for Illinois State this season? How does he feel about all of the former NIC-10 guys on the Redbirds’ roster. How does he like playing for Brock Spack? To view this interview click ion the media player.