Interview with Illinois State offensive tackle Peyton Asche of Pearl City

NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Scott Leber interviews Illinois State offensive tackle Peyton Asche following the Redbirds 49-7 season opening win against Butler last Saturday night.



Ashe is a sophomore starting on the offensive line. He was an all-state player in high school for EPC and he graduated from Pearl City High School.



What are Asche’s expectations for the Redbirds this season? How has he elevated his game on the offensive line? To view this interview click on the media player.