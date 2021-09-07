NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Scott Leber interviews Illinois State true freshman tight end Jarrett Strate-Lutzow following the Redbirds opening win last Saturday night against Butler.
How is he adjusting to the college game? How high are expectations for the Redbirds this season? To view this interview click on the media player.
Interview with Illinois State tight end Jarrett Strate-Lutzow of Hononegah
