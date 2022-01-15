Interview with new Beloit Sky Carp manager Jorge Hernandez

BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF)–Earlier this week Jorge Hernandez was named the new manager of the Beloit Sky Carp (former the Beloit Snappers) minor league baseball team.



Hernandez was promoted by the Florida Marlins from their low-class A team in Jupiter, Florida. Beloit is their high-class A affiliate. Hernandez appeared at the Sky Carp Fanfest Saturday. We caught up with him to learn a little more about what to expect from him and the team in 2022.



