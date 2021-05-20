Isaak Phillips named the IceHogs’ Rookie of the Year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) [IceHogs news release]–The Rockford IceHogs, announced Thursday that defenseman Isaak Phillips is the winner of the team’s Rookie of the Year award for the 2021 season.



Drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the fifth round (141 overall) last summer, Phillips, 19, joined the IceHogs on an amateur tryout agreement in late January with the possibility of returning to junior hockey, but instead, the Barrie, Ontario, native found a home with the IceHogs.



In 27 games with the IceHogs this season, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound, defenseman registered two goals and seven assists for nine points and placed fourth among team rookie defensemen and 10th overall with an average ice time of 19:22 per game. Phillips also showcased his dependability this season, being one of just six skaters to appear in 27 or more games for the IceHogs (32-game schedule).



“It’s was definitely an exciting year,” said Phillips. “It was a good year for myself and a good year to grow with the team. For me, it puts a cap on the year I’ve had and hopefully, I can carry this momentum into next year. I’ve tried to show up to the rink every morning with a purpose, try to get better every day, and take something out of each day because I was lucky enough to get an invite down here. A lot of my friends are in Canada waiting to play, so I come to the rink every morning with a smile on my face, try to get better on the ice, and work as hard as I can.”



Before joining the IceHogs, Phillips skated for the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) during the 2019-20 season, recording 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists). His 26 points ranked second among Sudbury defensemen. Over two seasons (2018-20) with the Wolves, he tallied 40 points (12 goals, 28 assists) in 131 games. Phillips also skated for Team Jamaica in the U20 Team Elite Prospect Tournament in 2018.