Jaguars officially rule out James Robinson vs. Bears

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 20: Running back James Robinson #30 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is tended to on the field during the second half of their game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Jacksonville Jaguars officially ruled out rookie running back James Robinson less than 24 hours before Sunday’s kick off against the Chicago Bears.

Robinson suffered an ankle injury in the Jags’ Week 15 matchup against the Ravens with 9:46 remaining, and did not return after that.

Jags head coach Doug Marrone told the media earlier in the week Robinson told his coaches he was feeling confident he’d be ready to go against the Bears. NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport confirmed Robinson’s absence on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

#Jaguars RB James Robinson, the NFL’s third-leader rusher and top rookie on the ground, won’t play vs the #Bears, source said. He missed the entire week of practice with an ankle injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2020

Robinson is the NFL’s third leading rusher with 1,070 yards on the ground, only behind Titans’ Derrick Henry (1,679), and Vikings’ Dalvin Cook (1,557).

The Jaguars host the Bears on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. Kickoff is set for 12:00 pm CST.