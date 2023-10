ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — North Boone was looking to become eligible for the playoffs Friday night on the road at Rockford Lutheran.

Crusader alum and NFL running back James Robinson was back on the sidelines coaching up the players. But it wasn’t enough as North Boone wins 34-3.

The Vikings are now 5-2 while the Crusaders drop to 3-4.

