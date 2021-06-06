Jamie Hogan, Kayla Sayyalinh win Seth B. Atwood Crosstown Classic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — After two rounds of golf, the first at Ledges Golf Course and the second at Atwood Homestead Golf Course, Jamie Hogan took home first place in the Championship Division and Kayla Sayyalinh took home first place in the Women’s division.

Championship Division:

1. Jamie Hogan – 149

2. Matt Marinaro – 152

3. Matt LaMarca – 152

4. TJ Baker – 152

5. Justin Sick – 153

6. Johnny Canova – 155

7. Garrett Ralston – 156

8. Peter Junor – 156

9. Brian Silvers – 156

10. Justin Christiansen

Women’s Division

1. Kayla Sayyalinh – 148

2. Carson Racich – 150

3. Ella Greenberg – 151

4. Eva Greenberg – 165

5. Tessa Lawson – 195