FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Freeport Pretzels hosted East Friday night in week eight high school football action.

Javius Catlin and the E-Rabs got their second straight win beating Freeport 30-20.

East is now 3-5 while the Pretzels fall to 2-6.

