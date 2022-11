ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Jefferson J-Hawks went head-to-head with the Chicago Clark Eagles to finish out the RPS 205 Tip-Off Classic Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles raced out to a commanding 11-point lead after the first quarter. A win was never in question as they handled Jefferson 72-50.

Randy Johnson was Jefferson’s only scoring threat. He had 26 points.

