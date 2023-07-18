LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets got a stellar pitching performance from Jeremy Adorno Tuesday night leading to a 7-2 victory over the Traverse City Pit Spitters.

Adorno, a recent additon to the Rivets roster from Southern Arkansas University, pitched seven no-hit innings before departing the game. He did not allow a run.

The Rivets got all of their runs in two innings. The struck for three runs in the bottom of the fourth. One scoring on a double to deep center field by first baseman Matthew Mebane.

The Rivets added their other four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Third baseman David Bishop and left fielder Brendan Summerhill each had a pair of hits for the Rivets.

The Rivets will continue their series against the Pit Spitters Wednesday evening in Loves Park.

For highlights of this game, watch the media player abov.e