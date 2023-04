ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It was quite the senior season for Hononegah graduate Jordan King at Marquette, capped off now by her being named the team’s MVP.

King led Marquette in scoring (15.9ppg), assists (4.0) and steals (2.0). She started all 32 of the Golden Eagles’ games leading them to 21 wins and to an NCAA Tournament appearance.

King was also named First Team All-Big East. She still has one COVID year of eligibility remaining at Marquette.