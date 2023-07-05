ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — This Saturday we’ll see a sports spectacle unlike any other that we’ve seen in Rockford. Former Major League Baseball Slugger Jose Canseco will try to bash baseballs across the Rock River.



The Rockford Rivets of the Northwoods League are bringing Canseco in for the event that’s being called the ‘Rock River Showdown’. Canseco will be launching balls from the Prairie Street Brewery downtown trying to hit them all the way across the Rock River. Sluggers from the Rivets and the Lakeshore Chinooks will also be belting balls in a home run contest, but Canseco will be the star of this show. Rivets’ President and General Manager Steve Malliet has worked with Canseco in the past.



“Jose is a showman,” said Malliet. “Whenever you want to do something a little bit unusual like this, he’s your guy. Not only that, there aren’t many guys of his stature that can hit a ball as far as he can, so it’s spectacular to see.”



If you’re under the age of 35, you might not know much about Canseco. So, who is he?



He’s a man who hit 462 home runs in his major league career. He burst onto the scene in 1986 with the Oakland A’s when he was named the American League Rookie of the Year after he belted 33 home runs and drove in 117 runs.



In 1988, Canseco was named the American League’s MVP when he batted .307 with 42 home runs and 124 RBIs. He also stole 40 bases becoming the first player in MLB history to hit 40 home runs and steal 40 bases in the same season.



Canseco was a six-time All-Star. He played on two World Championship teams, one with the A’s and one with the Yankees. He and Mark McGwire formed the ‘Bash Brothers’ in Oakland, one of the best home run duos in baseball history.



Canseco was also part of one of the greatest bloopers in baseball history. In 1993 while he was playing right field for the Rangers, he misplayed a deep fly ball by Cleveland’s Carlos Martinez. The ball hit the top of his head and bounced over the fence for a home run.



Canseco was also in the middle of baseball’s steroid era. He admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs during his career in a pair of books that he wrote, the first titled ‘Juiced’ and the second titled ‘Vindicated.’ In those books he claimed that the majority of major league players used steroids, and he named names. Since then, he has spoken out to youngsters cautioning them not to use PEDs.



After his MLB career ended, Canseco played with several independent league teams. He also fought in exhibition boxing and MMA matches, and he has participated in several home run contests.



When Canseco was young and playing in the minor leagues, he spent on season not far from Rockford playing in Madison with the Midwest League’s old Madison Muskies.



Canseco has also appeared on TV shows including the Simpsons and Nash Bridges.



Saturday’s home run event will begin at 11 a.m. Tickets are available by calling the Rivets or by going to the Rivets website. Canseco will also serve as an honorary first base coach for the Rivets Saturday night during their game against the Chinooks.







