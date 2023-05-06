BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF) — Third baseman Josh Zamora hit an inside-the-park home run leading the Beloit Sky Carp to a 4-1 win over the West Michigan White Cap Saturday at ABC Supply Stadium.

Zamora’s combination of power and speed was on display in the sixth inning when he circled the bases giving the Sky Carp a 3-0 lead at the time. It was one of two hits for Zamora.

Right fielder Brady Allen also had a good day at the plate. He had a pair of doubles. One drove in a run. DH Joe Mack and left fielder Kyle Castillo also had a pair of hits.

Lefty Zach King started on the mound. He did his job going six shutout innings allowing only three hits while striking out seven batters. King has yet to give up a run in his two starts with the Sky Carp this season. He was followed by Caleb Wurster and Matt Pushard who combined to pitch three scoreless innings at the end.

The Sky Carp improve their record to 16-9. They’ll close out their series with West Michigan Sunday at 1 p.m. in Beloit.