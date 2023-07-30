ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Greater Rockford Golf Classic named its newest women’s champion Sunday afternoon at Aldeen Golf Club.

Former Guilford standout Kayla Sayyalinh is back on top after a dominating weekend. She won the tournament at 1-over par, 13 shots clear of the rest of the field. This is her second win in this tournament in the last three years.

“It’s kind of like satisfying because I won it when it was both match play, and now it was stroke play this year, so it’s like a good feeling,” said Sayyalinh.

She attributed most of her success this week to what she was able to do around the greens.

“I think my short game was pretty good the past three days because my driver was kind of all over the place, and it was a shorter distance than I’ve been playing getting ready for college, so it was a bigger change, but I made it work.”

She will be headed to SIU in a few weeks where she will play on the golf team, and a win Sunday is definitely a nice confidence boost.

Eva Greenberg finished in second place after a final round 79. She ended the tournament at 14-over par.

Naperville native and Milligan University senior Gabby Hammond finished her third round with an 81 to take third.

Ella Greenberg had a much better day at Aldeen, she shot a 75 to finish in fourth place.

(Women’s) Final Leaderboard:

1. Kayla Sayyalinh (71-70-74) +1

2. Eva Greenberg (72-77-79) +14

3. Gabby Hammond (71-79-81) +17

4. Ella Greenberg (75-82-75) +18

5. Kyra Simon (80-79-75) +20

6. Amelia Dunseth (86-87-83) +42

7. Alicia Wallen (89-85-90) +50

8. Emma Walberg (88-87-90) +51

9. Coe Walberg (86-97-84) +53

9. Ava Kalt (94-84-89) +53

11. Lexi Morrow (92-89-87) +54