Kenny Strawbridge’s heroic hoop leads to conference award

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It’s been quite a 24 hour period for Rockford native Kenny Strawbridge. First he hit a game-winning basket that made ESPN and then he was honored by his conference.

It all started Monday night when the Rockford Lutheran graduate grabbed a blocked shot and threw up a wild reverse shot under the basket that somehow bounced through the hoop right before the final buzzer. The basket gave Strawbridge and his Alabama State Hornets a 66-64 win over Southern University.

Later Monday night Strawbridge’s basket was featured on ESPN’s Top Ten Plays.

Then Tuesday Strawbridge was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Impact Player of the Week.

In addition to the game-winning basket Monday Strawbridge posted his third double-double of the season with 16 points and 14 rebounds. He leads Alabama State in scoring and rebounding this season. Strawbridge is a redshirt sophomore.