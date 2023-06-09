ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets have been playing excellent baseball in the early stages of this season, and a big part of that success has been the play of outfielder Khalil Walker.

This spring at Eastern Arizona College, Walker had a .350 batting average. Coming into Friday night, Walker had almost the identical average through his first 11 games with the Rivets. He was batting .349. He had two hits, and he drove in four runs in the Rivets’ win over Fond du Lac Thursday night.

I caught up with Walker before the start of this current six-game homestand. To view that interview, watch the media player above.

Note: Walker will be playing for the University New Mexico this coming fall.