BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF) — Khalil Watson hit a grand slam and the Beloit Sky Carp took it to the Quad Cities River Bandits Thursday evening at ABC Supply Stadium.



Watson’s blast came in the bottom of the sixth inning. It was his fourth home run of the season. Leftfielder Davis Bradshaw also had a big night. He tripled and he drove in three runs.



Catcher Cam Barstad was a perfect four-for-four at the plate, and centerfielder Osiris Johnson had a three-hit night.



The pitching couldn’t have been better for the Sky Carp either. Starter Alex Williams pitched shutout ball for seven innings. He allowed only two hits. Luabert Arias blanked the River Bandits over the final two innings.



