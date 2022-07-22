ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Some news rolled in for the Rockford Rivets tonight. Star pitcher Kyle Seebach is moving on.

The Rivets tweeted ahead of tonight’s game that Seebach has signed with the Lake Erie Crushers.

Some of the best performances on the mound this season have come from the Rochelle native. He’s given the team a huge boost in an area they needed it most.

He pitched for the Rivets back in 2019 along with this season. He also just finished up his eligibility at Northern Illinois University.

There’s a certain comfort level with the Rivets and being so close to home, but now he will move on to Ohio to throw a few more.