ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Boylan girls soccer team hosted their own 2A regional championship Saturday morning against Dixon.

The Lady Titans secured a regional crown with a shutout win, 7-0.

Things were quiet through 25 minutes of play until a cross in from Kyra Cruikshank finds the feet of Vivian Campa for the finish. That put Boylan on the board 1-0, then the goals started pouring in.

Senior captain Maggie Schmidt dominated possession in the midfield and added a solo goal of her own late in the first half. Sophomore Johanna Hawley would do the same just a few minutes later to make it 3-0 Titans. Both Schmidt and Hawley each added another goal of their own in the first half to ice out the Duchesses.

Boylan now advances to the Burlington Central Sectional. They will face Burlington Central on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

