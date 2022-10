PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The stands were filled Friday night in Pecatonica for the most anticipated game of the year in the NUIC. Du-Pec hosted Lena-Winslow.

Unlike the last two years, this game wasn’t close. Le-Win defeated the Rivermen 44-18.

The Panthers stay undefeated at 7-0, while Du-Pec drops to 5-2.

To view highlights and hear postgame reaction click on the media player above.